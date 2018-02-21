Marikana murder trial continues at the NW High Court

The trial against 14 Marikana men accused of murder, is expected to resume in the North West High Court sitting in Mogwase on Wednesday.

The State alleges Aubrey Seitsang, Sibonile Sobopha, Mdlondozi Fundiwo, Herbert Baqhesi, Forum 4 Service Delivery councillor Napoleon Webster, William Nyenyane, Aphindile Pungone, Samson Gqwetani, Gift Luveli, Nkululeko Msithwa, Nkosindiphile Nziyose, Luvo Soyizwaphi, Sivuyile Qasha and Mzolisi Mbulana hacked Sabata Petros Chale, 39, to death in Marikana West near Rustenburg.

On Tuesday, the defence punched holes in the State’s case, saying there were huge contradictions in the State witness’s evidence-in-chief and the statement he made to the police.

Defence attorney Eric Marx said the witness who is a former community leader at Khabangena in Marikana turned State witness gave more in information his evidence than the statement to the police.

Marx said in his statement to the police that accused six, Nyenyane, fired three shots in the air when the group left Marikana police station on December 8, 2016, but in his evidence he neglected to mentioned the incident.

Advocate Stuart Wilson, for Webster, also told the court that the witness contradicted himself, in his statement he did not mention Webster, however, in his evidence he said he saw Webster at the police station and after Chale was attacked and killed.

– African News Agency (ANA)

