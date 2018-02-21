Case of DA activist who allegedly defamed PE mayor Trollip back in court

The trial against a former activist from the Democratic Alliance (DA) accused of making defamatory allegations against Nelson Mandela Bay executive mayor Athol Trollip is expected to get underway on Wednesday, with or without a defence team.

Nontuthuzelo Jack, 47, from Tshwete Village, is accused of defaming Trollip by claiming he offered her a bribe to “dig up dirt” on former DA provincial chairwoman Veliswa Mvenya.

Jack made the claims to a newspaper and they were published last year in the run up to the 2016 local government elections.

Following Jack’s statement, Trollip laid a complaint of crimen injuria against her.

Earlier this week, Jack was ordered by the regional court magistrate to appoint an attorney.

In September last year, defence attorney Mark Jacobs officially withdrew as her attorney, citing that Jack did not want to co-operate with him. She was subsequently ordered to resolve the matter with legal aid services but has yet to appoint an attorney.

