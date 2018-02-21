PICS and VIDEO: Former public protector Madonsela launches own foundation

Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela is on Tuesday launching her own foundation at Constitution Hill, Johannesburg.

The launch takes place on United Nations’ World Social Justice Day, and will see the Thuli Madonsela Foundation partner with Khulisa Social Solutions. The initiative is also supported by the Stellenbosch University Law School, where Madonsela is chairperson of social justice.

The launch will be preceded by a dialogue, facilitated Madonsela.

”This event provides an opportunity for marginalised voices to be heard, including underprivileged schoolgoing children, ex-offenders, members of the LGBTI community, domestic violence and rape survivors, victims of xenophobia, community members from Kliptown and the homeless, both rural and urban,” organisers said in a statement.

Madonsela’s seven-year term as public protector ended in 2016. She then took a year sabbatical in 2017 before taking up the academic post earlier this year.

Busisiwe Mkhwebane was appointed public protector in October 2016.

Professor Thuli Madonsela takes part a collaborative community event titled ‘Walk in My Shoes’ at the Women’s Jail at Constitution Hill, 20 February 2018, The Thuli Madonsela foundation launched the first World Day of Social Justice in South Africa. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

