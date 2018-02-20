Mooinooi murder bail hearing continues in the Brits court

Eight people accused of the murder of Mooinooi couple, 32-year-old Joey van Niekerk and 30-year-old Anisha van Niekerk, will on Tuesday continue their bail applications in the Brits Magistrate’s Court.

The state alleges that Aaron Sithole, 23, Koos Strydom, 53, Jack Sithole, 18, Alex Mudau, 36, Moses Rakubu, 33, Vincent Strydom, 29, Maroela Opperman, 18 and Marchia Strydom, 21, kidnapped, robbed and killed the same-sex couple.

The married pair were reported missing on 10 December, after they left for a funeral in Pretoria but never arrived. Their burnt car was found six days later in the Magaliesburg area.

Prosecutor Christine Molautsi is expected to cross examine Jack Sithole when the bail applications resume.

– African News Agency (ANA)