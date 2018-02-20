 
Ramaphosa extends condolences for loss of Tourism Portfolio Chair Ngcobo

Ngcobo was a respected activist across various sectors, including for Disabled People South Africa. The African National Congress MP died after a short illness, at the age of 74.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended “his sincere condolences” to the family, friends and colleagues of the late Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Tourism Beatrice Thembekile Ngcobo, who passed away on Sunday.

Ngcobo, who held an MA Social Sciences and a Diploma in Advanced Nursing Education (University of KwaZulu-Natal), was a respected activist across various sectors, including for Disabled People South Africa. The African National Congress MP died after a short illness, at the age of 74.

The president said Ngcobo’s passing away represented a great loss to Parliament and the tourism sector “at a time when government is preparing to work with all role players in the industry to aggressively increase the number of visitors to South Africa and employment in the sector”.

Ramaphosa said her resolute and collaborative leadership with which she had guided the portfolio committee and the tourism sector at large was itself “a manifestation of the positive nation brand which South Africa presented to the world with integrity and innovation”.

The president added: “The ultimate honour we can pay to this great ambassador for tourism to South Africa and within South Africa is to sustain the gains and strides tourism we witnessed during Ms Ngcobo’s tenure at the helm of the portfolio committee. Her invaluable contribution – and especially her passion for the well-being of travelers to and in our country – will be sorely missed”.

– African News Agency (ANA)

