South Africa 20.2.2018 08:14 am

Marikana murder trial continues in the North West High Court

ANA
A former leader of the group known as Zintsizwa, who has turned state witness, placed all the accused at the scene of crime. However, Webster, Pungone, Msithwa and Nziyose insist they were not at the crime scene.

The trial against 14 Marikana men accused of the gruesome murder of Sabata Petros Chale continues on Tuesday in the North West High Court in Mogwase, outside Rustenburg.

The accused include; Aubrey Seitsang, Sibonile Sobopha, Mdlondozi Fundiwo, Herbert Baqhesi, Forum 4 Service Delivery Councillor Napoleon Webster, William Nyenyane, Aphindile Pungone, Samson Gqwetani, Gift Luveli, Nkululeko Msithwa, Nkosindiphile Nziyose, Luvo Soyizwaphi, Sivuyile Qasha and Mzolisi Mbulana.

The state alleges that the accused hacked Sabata Petros Chale, 39, to death in Marikana West, on December 8, 2016, allegedly over the allocation of low-cost (RDP) houses at Marikana West Extension 2.

– African News Agency (ANA)

