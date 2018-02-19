 
menu
South Africa 19.2.2018 07:57 am

One person injured in car and truck collision in Durban

ANA

Local authorities are investigating.

One person has sustained minor injuries Monday morning after a collision between a truck and a vehicle at the corner of Rick Turner Road and Umbilo Road in Umbilo, Durban.

Rescue Care Operations Director Garrith Jamieson said paramedics found “the vehicles had collided in a T-Bone format. One person had sustained minor injuries and was stabilised on the scene before being transported to a nearby hospital for the further care that they required”.

Local authorities are investigating.

– African News Agency (ANA)

Eight die in accident near Britstown in Northern Cape

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.



hot tips of the day
BEST BET

VALUE BET

RACE MEETING

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.