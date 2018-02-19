One person injured in car and truck collision in Durban

One person has sustained minor injuries Monday morning after a collision between a truck and a vehicle at the corner of Rick Turner Road and Umbilo Road in Umbilo, Durban.

Rescue Care Operations Director Garrith Jamieson said paramedics found “the vehicles had collided in a T-Bone format. One person had sustained minor injuries and was stabilised on the scene before being transported to a nearby hospital for the further care that they required”.

Local authorities are investigating.

– African News Agency (ANA)