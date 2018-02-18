One dies, six injured as bakkie rolls in Western Cape

A man was killed and six other people were injured when a bakkie veered off the R43 and rolled outside Worcester in the Western Cape on Sunday afternoon, paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics, along with Life Healthcare and other services, arrived on the scene to find that a bakkie had rolled off the road multiple times, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said.

“Several men were found lying scattered around the vehicle. Paramedics assessed the men and found that two had sustained numerous injuries and were in a critical condition, while five others had sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious.”

The patients were treated for their injuries and the critically injured provided with advanced life support interventions, before they were transported to Worcester Provincial Hospital for further care.

“Unfortunately, after a short few minutes in hospital, one of the critically injured patients succumbed to his injuries.” The cause of the accident was not yet known, Meiring said.

