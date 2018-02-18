 
menu
South Africa 18.2.2018 02:27 pm

Yet more abalone seized and a suspect behind bars in Western Cape

ANA

A total of 5138 units of abalone worth an estimated R500,000 were seized.

A swift response by Hermanus  police has ensured that a man caught transporting illegal abalone spent the weekend  behind bars, Western Cape police said on Sunday.

869x400-1

Police arrested the suspect while he was off-loading a huge amount of abalone in the bushes in the Hermanus area, east of Cape Town on Friday, Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said.

A total of 5138 units of abalone worth an estimated R500,000 were seized. Two vehicles and two handheld radios were also confiscated. The 31-year-old man was arrested and would appear in the Hermanus Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

“By arresting the runners in this illegal industry the police are creating an opportunity to get to the kingpins in order to stop the depletion of our marine resources,” Rwexana said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

Two suspects arrested for illegal possession of abalone in Western Cape

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Stories
No arrest after attack on ANCWL leader’s house 9.2.2018
Johannesburg man wins R180k against cops 8.2.2018
Woman arrested for illegal possession of abalone worth over R2m in Western Cape 25.1.2018


hot tips of the day
BEST BET

VALUE BET

RACE MEETING

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.