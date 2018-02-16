Ramaphosa must be willing to have his own colleagues arrested, says Malema

Malema has slammed Ramaphosa’s speech, saying that although it was promising, he believed that Ramaphosa had made a few promises and was relying alot on ”commissions and seminars” to tackle problems.

Malema said Ramaphosa sounded like a man who wasn’t sure of what to do.

“We will hold him accountable based on his own plans. Most will not be very happy,” said Malema.

In addition, he stated that for Ramaphosa to prove his mettle, he should be willing to arrest his own colleagues who have been implemented in state capture.

In his speech Ramaphosa said there was a lot to be done.

A plan on how government will fund free higher education for students from households with a combined annual income of up to R350,000 will be announced during next week’s budget speech.

Delivering the state-of-the-nation address, his first after succeeding Jacob Zuma, Ramaphosa said his predecessor’s announcement in December last year would be implemented as part of phasing in subsidised higher education.

“The Minister of Higher Education and Training will lead the implementation of this policy, while the Minister of Finance will clarify all aspects of the financing of the scheme during his Budget Speech next week,” Ramaphosa said.

“In addition to promoting social justice, an investment of this scale in higher education is expected to contribute to greater economic growth, reduce poverty, reduce inequality, enhance earnings and increase the competitiveness of our economy,” said Ramaphosa.

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.