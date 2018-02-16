Social media reacts to Ramaphosa’s first Sona speech

After Ramaphosa delivered his first Sona speech, reviews came in thick and fast on social media.

We take a look at them below;

Distinctly and proudly South African, with faint tones of FDR, JFK, and unforgettably, Bra Hugh. No doubt, there is much work to be done and faith to be restored, but these are steps taken forward #SONA2018 #SendMe https://t.co/rR9UqPfXl1 — Roger Deane (@RoogeDeane) February 16, 2018

The impact by the greatest speeches is made by the quotations borrowed from books,movies, songs&ada sources.Quotation from Bra Hugh Masekela's song "Thuma Mina" as made byPres @CyrilRamaphosa during #SONA2018🎩couldn't hv ben more relevnt 2 our renewl phase. #ripbrahughmasekela🎺 pic.twitter.com/z71YcJ6igr — Thebeetsile Dadds Keameditse (@thebeetsilek) February 16, 2018

Who is on Ramaphosa's comms team? They do the things, that speech was 🔥🔥🔥🔥#SONA2018 #SONA18 — Manzila (@siyandam) February 16, 2018

The SONA speech lacked content. It was high on inspiring confidence in government but hopeless for those who are already doing work with, for or recieving aid from the government. But alas… 🇿🇦#SONA2018 pic.twitter.com/P82fAjrDDy — Miss Athi 🇿🇦🇬🇧 (@athivuyo) February 16, 2018

People of #Azania must not be fooled again this is the same Ramaphosa who sold our land to the enemy and become a multi millionaire. Today he is talking of expropriation with out compensation while knowing that the constitution doesn't allow that. #SONA2018 — 🇲&🇲✋ (@MthunziMamkeli) February 16, 2018

Giving a speech a implementing things are two different things. #SONA2018 — •••`Intellectual Lad (@Lad_Maezy) February 16, 2018

Very little on the Mining Charter. Some clarity on the progress of the MPRDA Bill. And almost nothing on how the Mining industry will be revived – except through a projected recovery of commodity prices. 🤔#SONA2018 #CyrilRamaphosa #SoNA2018 — Miss Athi 🇿🇦🇬🇧 (@athivuyo) February 16, 2018

#SONA2018 tonight was a good night. Hope revived and a chance to restore what has been lost during the Zuma years. Our country is in the hands of an honest President- and that’s quite a relief. pic.twitter.com/FKA6XwWGzK — judith february (@judith_february) February 16, 2018

