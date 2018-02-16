 
South Africa 16.2.2018 07:13 pm

For Ramaphosa’s maiden SONA, EFF sings Azania

ANA
The EFF in parliament.

EFF spokesman Mbuyiseni led the chorus, but the party sagely took their seats 15 minutes before Ramaphosa was due to speak.

The Economic Freedom Fighters stood and sang Azania in the National Assembly ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s maiden state of the nation address on Friday evening, after refusing to support his election, but it was a far cry from the menace they directed at his predecessor annually.

The party walked out of the National Assembly on Thursday when Ramaphosa was elected unopposed as president, less than a day after Jacob Zuma was forced to resign by the ruling ANC.
On Friday, however, the EFF said it had decided to give the new president “a chance”.
The state of the nation address had for years descended into chaos and violence as the EFF heckled Zuma until they were forcibly dragged from the chamber.

