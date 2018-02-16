Durban university classes suspended until further notice

The Durban University of Technology (DUT) has suspended all academic programmes until further notice after an ongoing staff strike reached its fifth week.

DUT’s executive committee of senate made the announcement on Friday. The university will next week announce the revised 2018 academic calendar.

Although the academic programme has been suspended, the institution remains operational.

Students who have not yet registered may proceed to registration via online or at the Riverside campus in Pietermaritzburg and any of the Durban registration venues.

The institution has urged the staff and students to keep checking the DUT website, Pinboard and their emails for any official announcements and communiques.

The Federations of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) said on Thursday that they had written an urgent letter to Higher Education and Training Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize asking her to intervene in the five-week wage negotiations impasse.

DUT staff embarked on strike action after they could not reach a wage agreement with university management.

