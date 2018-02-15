Cape Town Mayor De Lille survives motion of no confidence

Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille on Thursday survived a motion of no confidence against her by her own party the Democratic Alliance (DA) by a single vote.

This result comes after De Lille headed to the Western Cape High Court this week for an urgent application seeking to have the vote of no confidence in her conducted by secret ballot.

The ANC rejoiced in the chamber at the news of De Lille’s narrow victory emerged.

Afterwards, De Lille tweeted: “Thank you to the councillors for their support. You showed your courage and conviction. Let’s get back to our work!”

Thank you to the councillors for their support. You showed your courage and conviction. Let’s get back to our work! pic.twitter.com/OWo27Mih43 — Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) February 15, 2018

– African News Agency (ANA)

ALSO READ: