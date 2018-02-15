 
South Africa 15.2.2018 01:34 pm

Cape Town Mayor De Lille survives motion of no confidence

City of Cape Town Patricia de Lille during an interview on July 22, 2016 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images / City Press / Conrad Bornman)

The motion was defeated by 110 votes to 109, with three abstentions.

Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille on Thursday survived a motion of no confidence against her by her own party the Democratic Alliance (DA) by a single vote.

This result comes after De Lille headed to the Western Cape High Court this week for an urgent application seeking to have the vote of no confidence in her conducted by secret ballot.

The ANC rejoiced in the chamber at the news of De Lille’s narrow victory emerged.

Afterwards, De Lille tweeted: “Thank you to the councillors for their support. You showed your courage and conviction. Let’s get back to our work!”

– African News Agency (ANA)

