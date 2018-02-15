Moody’s says monitoring policy implications of SA leadership changes

Moody’s said on Thursday it was closely monitoring developments in South Africa after President Jacob Zuma’s resignation, and was focused on the policy implications of ongoing changes in the country’s leadership.

“The key point from a credit perspective will be the new leadership’s response to the country’s economic and fiscal challenges and progress in implementing reforms addressing them,” said Zuzana Brixiova, vice president at Moody’s.

– African News Agency (ANA)

