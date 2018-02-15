 
South Africa 15.2.2018 12:56 pm

Moody’s says monitoring policy implications of SA leadership changes

ANA
A sign for Moody's rating agency stands in front of the company headquarters in New York, September 18, 2012

Developments in SA have been monitored following Jacob Zuma’s resignation.

Moody’s said on Thursday it was closely monitoring developments in South Africa after President Jacob Zuma’s resignation, and was focused on the policy implications of ongoing changes in the country’s leadership.

“The key point from a credit perspective will be the new leadership’s response to the country’s economic and fiscal challenges and progress in implementing reforms addressing them,” said Zuzana Brixiova, vice president at Moody’s.

– African News Agency (ANA)

 

