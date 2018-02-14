Regional JMPD Commander suspended

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) Region F2 Commander Deputy Director Faith Lengwati has been suspended because community members complained about poor service.

Public Safety Member of the Mayoral Committee Michael Sun said the JMPD commander was suspended on Tuesday.

Community members had complained that the JMPD Kenilworth Satellite Station was not adequately staffed and as a result had reduced its operating hours.

“When we embarked on the Kenilworth Satellite Station project, we wanted JMPD to serve the residents in the area on a 24/7 basis so crime will be reduced, By-laws enforced and the drug dealing be a thing of the past,” said Sun.

“However, we now receive a number of complaints regarding the poor service at the satellite station. We will ensure that officials are held to account and deliver the services as we have promised to the people.”

Sun said JMPD Deputy Director Mike Smith has been deployed to take up command of the Region.

He said the suspended official faces charges of insubordination and bringing the JMPD into disrepute. Investigations into the complaints are continuing.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.