South Africa 14.2.2018 05:29 pm

Regional JMPD Commander suspended

ANA
JMPD sniffer dogs get put back in the car after searching The Star newspaper building on Sauer street in the Johannesburg CBD, 14 September 2015. A phonecall was recieved saying there was a bomb in the building, prompting an evacuation. Police searched the building with sniffer dogs and concluded that it was a hoax. Picture: Neil McCartney

The JMPD commander was suspended on Tuesday.

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) Region F2 Commander Deputy Director Faith Lengwati has been suspended because community members complained about poor service.

Public Safety Member of the Mayoral Committee Michael Sun said the JMPD commander was suspended on Tuesday.

Community members had complained that the JMPD Kenilworth Satellite Station was not adequately staffed and as a result had reduced its operating hours.

“When we embarked on the Kenilworth Satellite Station project, we wanted JMPD to serve the residents in the area on a 24/7 basis so crime will be reduced, By-laws enforced and the drug dealing be a thing of the past,” said Sun.

“However, we now receive a number of complaints regarding the poor service at the satellite station. We will ensure that officials are held to account and deliver the services as we have promised to the people.”

Sun said JMPD Deputy Director Mike Smith has been deployed to take up command of the Region.

He said the suspended official faces charges of insubordination and bringing the JMPD into disrepute. Investigations into the complaints are continuing.

– African News Agency (ANA)

