OUTA concerned about no deadline for Zuma to leave office

Non-profit civil action organisation OUTA said on Tuesday that they welcomed the recall of President Jacob Zuma as head of state but was concerned that no deadline was put in place for his exit.

“OUTA welcomes the ANC leadership announcement to recall Jacob Zuma through the formal channels available to them. It is, however, unfortunate that our country has been put on hold for a few weeks, as a result of our delinquent President’s decision to cling to power,” said Wayne Duvenage, OUTA CEO.

The African National Congress (ANC) NEC announced Tuesday afternoon that they had made the decision to recall Zuma.

“We are a country in limbo due to Zuma’s continued selfish behaviour. Personal gain has always been his motive and, once again, his conduct is no exception. He has defied everybody to date, including his party, Parliament and the courts,” Duvenage said.

OUTA said they were concerned at the ANC’s failure to set a deadline for Zuma’s resignation and what they described as the “inability” to take stringent action to have him removed as soon as possible.

“Zuma needs to be reminded of the recall and graceful exit of Thabo Mbeki in 2008, instead of clinging onto power against the advice of this own ruling party’s leadership,” OUTA said.

OUTA added that they would oppose any deal that allowed Zuma to escape accountability for his involvement in alleged criminal activities.

“The era of Jacob Zuma’s presidency will be known as a period of personal enrichment, excessive political appointments and interference in the economy that was never in the best interests of the country, giving rise to shameless corruption, gross maladministration and incompetence,” said Duvenage.

In addition, OUTA called on the ANC to move with urgency to reshuffle the Cabinet. “The first people whom we believe need to be relieved of their positions are Mosebenzi Zwane, Malusi Gigaba, David Mahlobo, Lynne Brown, Faith Muthambi, Bathabile Dlamini and Nomvula Mokanyane,” Duvenage added.

OUTA said they looked forward to working with the new leadership and a government that was willing to undo the damage caused by Zuma over the past decade.

– African News Agency (ANA)