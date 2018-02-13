 
South Africa 13.2.2018 03:15 pm

Zuma’s recall not worth paper it’s written on – SA opposition party

ANA
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA  DECEMBER 18, 2017: Former president Jacob Zuma during the 54th National Conference at the Nasrec Expo Centre on December 18, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Cyril Ramaphosa received the most votes and is now the new ANC president taking Zumas place. (Photo by Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Deaan Vivier)

The letter of recall delivered to president Jacob Zuma by South Africa’s governing African National Congress (ANC), the party which deployed him to his post as head of State, is not worth the paper it’s written on, the country’s biggest opposition party said on Tuesday.
 
“This recall is an internal ANC resolution, and nothing more. It has no effect on Jacob Zuma’s current status as President of the Republic, and can be simply ignored by Zuma. Unless he [Zuma] tenders his resignation, this recall is not worth the paper it is printed on,” said Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane in a statement shortly after the ANC announced its decision to recall Zuma.
 
“The fact is, Jacob Zuma remains President, and remains in power. And as long as this is the case, our country suffers.”
 
Maimane insisted that the only way to remove Zuma if he refuses to resign is through a motion of no confidence. A motion of no confidence, tabled by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), has already been scheduled for February 22.
 
Maimane and other opposition leaders want the motion moved forward to this week, and in addition want early elections.
 
“Anyone who wants to be the next President of this country must have the mandate of the people, and this can only be established through an early election,” the opposition leader said.
 
“The people must elect the new South African President, not a few connected cadres within the ANC.”
 
– African News Agency (ANA)
