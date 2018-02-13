Two KZN traffic officers sentenced to 6 years for corruption

Two traffic officers have been sentenced to six years’ imprisonment each for corruption by the Eshowe Magistrates’ Court, the KwaZulu-Natal Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) said on Tuesday.

According to Hawks, Sandile Mthabela, 35, and Thokozani Dladla, 33, were sentenced on February 9 after they appeared in court several times to face corruption charges.

“The two officials were attached to Mthonjaneni municipality traffic and security department in Melmoth. On June 24, 2015, the pair stopped a truck along Melmoth Road and claimed that it had defective brakes,” the Hawks said in a statement.

“The truck was then impounded and a bribe of R2 500 was demanded from the driver. The driver informed his employer who in turn contacted the Hawks, and led to a sting operation the following day.”

Both suspects were arrested and charged with corruption.

– African News Agency (ANA)

