 
menu
South Africa 12.2.2018 08:56 pm

Six hours down the line, ANC continues to discuss Zuma’s fate

ANA
Outgoing president of the ANC Jacob Zuma takes the stage to address delegates at the ANC National Elective Conference at Nasrec, Johannesburg on 16 December 2017. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia

Outgoing president of the ANC Jacob Zuma takes the stage to address delegates at the ANC National Elective Conference at Nasrec, Johannesburg on 16 December 2017. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia

After 8 pm, several outside broadcast vans were stationed at the venue, with several television journalists crossing live from the street adjacent to Saint George Hotel.

Six hours after the meeting of the highest decision-making body of South Africa’s ruling African National Congress kicked off in Pretoria, local and international news crews remained camped outside the Saint George Hotel in Pretoria where President Jacob Zuma was being discussed.

After 8 pm, several outside broadcast vans were stationed at the venue, with several television journalists crossing live from the street adjacent to Saint George Hotel.

The meeting which was scheduled to begin at 2 pm on Monday is widely expected to finalise the fate of Zuma, who has previously refused his party’s requests to step down.

Cyril Ramaphosa, the deputy president of South Africa, won the leadership of the governing ANC in December in a hotly contested election.

Earlier, numerous luxury vehicles, many of them escorted by the police VIP protection unit, were streaming into the vast Saint George Hotel complex ahead of the closed door high level meeting.

Security details had been deployed to screen all vehicles entering the venue.

On Sunday Ramaphosa said the NEC meeting would finalise discussions on Zuma exit, who is facing mounting pressure to step down.

For now South Africa continues to wait for the ANC to pronounce on the Zuma transition.

– African News Agency  (ANA)

Opposition parties want National Assembly to be dissolved

Related Stories
Opposition parties want National Assembly to be dissolved 12.2.2018
How Zuma might leave office 12.2.2018
Anti-Zuma protest in Pretoria fails to take off 12.2.2018


hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 5 NO 2 GLIDER PILOT

VALUE BET

RACE 7 NO 5 PILOU

RACE MEETING

13 February 2018 Vaal

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.