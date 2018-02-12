Six hours down the line, ANC continues to discuss Zuma’s fate

Six hours after the meeting of the highest decision-making body of South Africa’s ruling African National Congress kicked off in Pretoria, local and international news crews remained camped outside the Saint George Hotel in Pretoria where President Jacob Zuma was being discussed.

After 8 pm, several outside broadcast vans were stationed at the venue, with several television journalists crossing live from the street adjacent to Saint George Hotel.

The meeting which was scheduled to begin at 2 pm on Monday is widely expected to finalise the fate of Zuma, who has previously refused his party’s requests to step down.

Cyril Ramaphosa, the deputy president of South Africa, won the leadership of the governing ANC in December in a hotly contested election.

Earlier, numerous luxury vehicles, many of them escorted by the police VIP protection unit, were streaming into the vast Saint George Hotel complex ahead of the closed door high level meeting.

Security details had been deployed to screen all vehicles entering the venue.

On Sunday Ramaphosa said the NEC meeting would finalise discussions on Zuma exit, who is facing mounting pressure to step down.

For now South Africa continues to wait for the ANC to pronounce on the Zuma transition.

