ANC top brass gathers in Pretoria to decide Zuma fate

Numerous luxury vehicles, many of them escorted by the police VIP protection unit, were streaming into the vast St George Hotel complex in Pretoria on Monday afternoon ahead of a high level African National Congress (ANC) meeting to decide the future of embattled head of state Jacob Zuma.

The ruling ANC’s top structure, the national executive committee, was set to meet on Monday to finalise the fate of Zuma who is poised to exit high office.

Numerous local and international journalists were camped on the street adjacent to the hotel entrance.

Security details had been deployed to screen all vehicles entering the venue.

Picture via: ANA

Picture via: ANA

Picture via: ANA

Picture via: ANA

Picture via: ANA









– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.