Cash centre robbers sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment

Cash services company SBV on Monday hailed the 20-year sentences handed out to 13 robbers who carried out the infamous 2014 armed heist at the Witbank depot in which a reported R104 million was stolen.

The 13 robbers were found guilty and sentenced to 20 years effective imprisonment each by the Delmas High Court in Mpumalanga late last week for their involvement in the SBV Service Witbank robbery in April 2014.

Group CEO of SBV Services, Mark Barrett, on Monday applauded the police, the SBV Services Risk and Compliance team, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), as well as the Asset Forfeiture Unit for dedicating themselves to the investigations and ensuring that the case is resolved.

“I am extremely pleased that another significant milestone has been reached in ensuring that we eradicate CIT (cash-in-transit) crime and bring the individuals involved to justice. Our investigations and collaborative efforts with the authorities and the cash services sector will persist until all the individuals who have been involved in attacks against SBV are apprehended and sentenced,” Barrett said.

The 13 robbers were found guilty of conspiracy to murder‚ robbery with aggravating circumstances‚ kidnapping‚ attempted murder and malicious damage to property.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.