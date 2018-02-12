City of Cape Town announces winning bidder for foreshore redevelopment

The City of Cape Town on Monday announced that Mitchell Du Plessis Associates (MDA) have been chosen as the winning bid for the redevelopment of the Foreshore Freeway Precinct, which includes the unsightly unfinished highway marring Cape Town’s skyline.

The City said MDA had been selected from seven initial proposals which had been submitted.

MDA’s proposal entails, among others, the completion of the unfinished sections of the freeways, including the connections to and from Helen Suzman Boulevard, and the connections to and from the N1 and N2 freeways.

Furthermore, the proposed development includes a combination of approximately 3 200 market-related residential units and a minimum of 450 affordable residential units.

The build costs of the core development are estimated at R8,3 billion, which includes the new highway infrastructure. The development is to be largely self-funding, the City added.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.