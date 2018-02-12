 
South Africa 12.2.2018 03:31 pm

Two workers injured in Pretoria sub-station explosion

ANA
ER24

ER24

Local authorities were on the scene, and are investigating the cause of the explosion.

Two people were injured Monday morning when the sub-station they were working on exploded and caught alight in Sunnyside, Pretoria.

ER24 Spokesperson Russel Meiring said when paramedics arrived at the scene after 10 am they found a doctor on site already treating one of the injured persons.

Meiring said it was believed two employees were working on the sub-station when it exploded and caught alight. He said one of the employees sustained serious injuries while the second escaped with moderate injuries.They were treated on the scene before they were transported to Mediclinic Muelmed.

– African News Agency (ANA)

More information about Nooitgedacht farm attack

