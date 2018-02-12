 
menu
South Africa 12.2.2018 11:15 am

Zwane to hand over freshwater resource to Beaufort West municipality

Siphelele Dludla
Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane addresses the media during the release of the 2016 health and safety statistics in the mining sector on January 19, 2017 in Randfontein, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Veli Nhlapo)

Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane addresses the media during the release of the 2016 health and safety statistics in the mining sector on January 19, 2017 in Randfontein, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Veli Nhlapo)

The water was found by the Council for Geoscience.

Minister of Mineral Resources Mosebenzi Zwane is set to hand over boreholes with recently discovered clean groundwater to the local municipality in Beaufort West in the Western Cape province on Tuesday.

The water was found by the Council for Geoscience, a statutory science council under the department of mineral resources (DMR), while conducting research on the development of shale gas last year. Preliminary results have indicated that the water is of good quality for drinking and other uses.

The DMR said the handover of the resource to the municipality would bring about some drought relief for the residents of Beaufort West as the Western Cape grapples with an unprecedented drought.

 – African News Agency (ANA)

 

Tshwane saves water and money

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.



hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 5 NO 2 SO ENCHANTING

VALUE BET

RACE 8 NO 7 ZAIDA

RACE MEETING

12 February Fairview

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.