Zwane to hand over freshwater resource to Beaufort West municipality

Minister of Mineral Resources Mosebenzi Zwane is set to hand over boreholes with recently discovered clean groundwater to the local municipality in Beaufort West in the Western Cape province on Tuesday.

The water was found by the Council for Geoscience, a statutory science council under the department of mineral resources (DMR), while conducting research on the development of shale gas last year. Preliminary results have indicated that the water is of good quality for drinking and other uses.

The DMR said the handover of the resource to the municipality would bring about some drought relief for the residents of Beaufort West as the Western Cape grapples with an unprecedented drought.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.