Ramaphosa using Mandela’s ‘strategy of being careful’ to deal with Zuma issue

African National Congress (ANC) leader and South Africa deputy president, Cyril Ramaphosa, on Sunday revealed at the launch of the Mandela centenary celebrations in Cape Town that he was employing the late statesman’s strategy of being “careful” when dealing with difficult matters.

Since Ramaphosa won the ANC leadership race in December, he has come under increasing pressure to “recall” his predecessor as ANC president Jacob Zuma as head of State. Zuma, whose presidency has been marked by numerous scandals, has stubbornly refused to budge.

After a week of “discussions” between Ramaphosa and Zuma about the imminent change of guard, South Africans have been left wondering what the way forward will be, with the big question being: when will Zuma go?.

The uneasiness was heightened after the state of the nation address was for the first time postponed indefinitely last week.

Although Zuma’s term ends next year, his legal woes have made his continued leadership unacceptable to the new ANC, which faces perhaps the toughest election challenge since democracy in 1994. The ANC is running on an anti-corruption ticket.

The beleaguered president faces a no-confidence motion in Parliament on 22 February. He also faces possible impeachment, decade-old corruption charges could be reinstated by the end of the month and he is also the subject of a state capture commission of inquiry.

The rumour mill went into overdrive last week after the ANC’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting planned for Wednesday was also cancelled at the last minute. The NEC is the highest decision-making body of the ANC between national conferences.

In apparent reference to the much-anticipated removal of Zuma from office after he refused to step down last week, Ramaphosa said on Sunday: “At this moment in our history, we are reminded of Madiba’s extraordinary wisdom and insight, of the leadership qualities that prepared him to guide our country along the path to democracy.”

Speaking at the opening of the Mandela centenary celebrations in Cape Town at the Grand Parade, Ramaphosa said: “It is these qualities that we should seek to understand, appreciate and emulate as we embark upon the path of unity and renewal. It is Madiba’s example that should inform our approach to the tasks that we must undertake.

“As the leadership of the African National Congress, we are currently engaged in discussions around the transition to a new administration and specifically to resolve the issues of the position of the President of the Republic.

“The successful resolution of this matter has significant consequences for the country and for the African National Congress. It is therefore important that we manage the discussions that are currently underway with care and purpose, ensuring that we place the interests of South Africa first.”

Sunday newspapers reported that Zuma was negotiating, among other things, an assurance that the state will take care of his legal fees, security for his family and immunity from prosecution.

But Ramaphosa put paid to all the claims when he declared: “It is the interests of you, our people, that must be put first, and not the interests of anyone else.”

He added: “The NEC will be meeting tomorrow to discuss this very matter and because our people want this matter to be finalised, the NEC will be doing precisely that. We know that this matter needs to be finalised, we know you want closure”.

Ramaphosa also used the occasion to call on South Africans to reflect on the things that had gone wrong in the past and to make sure they do not happen again.

“In defence of Madiba’s legacy, we will continue to wage a relentless war on corruption and mismanagement of the resources of our country.”

Ramaphosa also used the occasion to praise the Congress of South African Unions (Cosatu) for the role it played in ensuring that the minimum wage is finalised and implemented this year from May 1.

He also saluted “such freedom fighters as Sheik Yusuf, Dr Abdullah Abdurahman, Cissy Gool, Alex La Guma, ZR Mahabane, Oscar Mpetha, Philip Kgosana, Ray Alexander, Dora Tamana, John Mtini, Reg September, Dullah Omar, Ben Turok, Annie Silinga, Essa Moosa, Johnny Issel, Jakes Gerwel, Archie Sibeko, Ashley Kriel and many others who were drawn from Cape Town.

“We remember the other Rivonia trialists – Walter Sisulu, Govan Mbeki, Ahmed Kathrada, Raymond Mhlaba, Elias Motsoaledi and Andrew Mlangeni – who were imprisoned alongside Madiba on Robben Island. Denis Goldberg was imprisoned in Pretoria.

“Like Madiba, they were made to suffer for their convictions and, like him, their sacrifices, their courage and their indomitable spirit continue to inspire us.”‘

Ramaphosa also lauded the late ANC stalwart Albertina Sisulu, and Archbishop Emeritas Desmond Tutu for their roles as leading lights of the anti-apartheid struggle.

On Sunday, Ramaphosa shone on stage under a warm Cape Town summer’s day, however, all eyes will now be on the ANC NEC which meets on Monday to finalise Zuma’s exit.

– African News Agency (ANA)

