South Africa 11.2.2018 02:39 pm

Parliament’s justice committee calls on public protector to explain ‘her utterances’

ANA
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Committee chairperson Mathole Motshekga said the committee was extremely concerned about the statements and needed clarity on “what exactly she is trying to convey”.

Parliament’s justice and correctional services portfolio committee will urgently call Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to appear before the committee to explain her statements made in public over the recent weeks and to address allegations that her office is “suppressing” evidence.

“We have further noted with grave concern allegations of her office suppressing some evidence. This type of allegations only tarnishes the good image of the office of the public protector,” he said.

Therefore it had been decided to call Mkwhebane to address the committee on Wednesday on all matters currently in the public domain, “as put in this space by her office, as it is of concern to the committee and South Africans in general”, Motshekga said.

It was not immediately clear which statement Motshekga was referring to.

– African News Agency (ANA)

