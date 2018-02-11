Senior leaders growing impatient with Ramaphosa – report

Leaders, party structures and, it goes without saying, the public are losing their patience with the ongoing deadlock between ANC president Ramaphosa and Zuma President as the ANC president tries to negotiate Zuma’s possible exit, the City Press reports.

The challenge is the tricky task of bringing about Zuma’s resignation by forcing it while giving Zuma room to step down voluntarily, all the while avoiding a transition that could turn nasty.

Ramaphosa is said to be seeing the challenge through despite protestations from some in the ANC top who cannot stand to watch Zuma continue to be “combative” and “disrespectful”.

Meanwhile, ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe, speaking at a rally in Mpumalanga yesterday, reassured attendees that Ramaphosa and Zuma had no disagreement regarding the president’s possible resignation.

Ramaphosa has also denied the allegation that he is secret talks to let Zuma off the hook with regard to his state capture charges as one of his conditions for stepping down.

