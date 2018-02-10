 
menu
South Africa 10.2.2018 02:31 pm

Limpopo man killed by lions

ANA
Lions.

Lions.

The 46-year-old man was attacked and killed by lions near Hoedspruit on Friday night.

Police in Hoedspruit near Phalaborwa are investigating an inquest case after a 46-year-old man was attacked and killed by lions near Hoedspruit on Friday night, Limpopo police said.

“The deceased was allegedly driving a tractor which got stuck a few metres before he could reach his compound, and he walked on foot and subsequently a group of lions attacked him to death. His half lifeless body was saved after the lions were scared off by gun shots. Police investigations are are still continuing,” Lt-Col Moatshe Ngoepe said.

– African News Agency (ANA)



hot tips of the day
BEST BET

VALUE BET

RACE MEETING

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.