Limpopo man killed by lions

Police in Hoedspruit near Phalaborwa are investigating an inquest case after a 46-year-old man was attacked and killed by lions near Hoedspruit on Friday night, Limpopo police said.

“The deceased was allegedly driving a tractor which got stuck a few metres before he could reach his compound, and he walked on foot and subsequently a group of lions attacked him to death. His half lifeless body was saved after the lions were scared off by gun shots. Police investigations are are still continuing,” Lt-Col Moatshe Ngoepe said.

– African News Agency (ANA)