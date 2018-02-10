One killed, one seriously injured in Mpumalanga motorbike crash

One man was killed and another was seriously injured when the motorcycle they were riding veered out of control and crashed on the R580 in Secunda, Mpumalanga early on Saturday morning, paramedics said.

It was believed that both men were in their 20s, ER24 spokeswoman Ineke van Huyssteen said.

When ER24 arrived on the scene just after 2am, they found one man lying in the road. “Unfortunately, the man showed no signs of life and he was declared dead on the scene. Upon further assessment, paramedics found another man on the scene. He was found to have sustained serious injuries. ER24 transported the man to hospital for further medical care,” she said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

