FSB warns the public against Instant Group SA, Creative Investments Options impostors

The Financial Services Board (FSB) has warned the public against conducting financial services business with Instant Group SA.

“Instant Group SA is not an authorised financial services provider and the public is warned to exercise caution when dealing with this entity,” the FSB said in a statement.

It had been brought to the registrar’s attention that Instant Group SA purported to have been issued with the FSP number 41456. This number was “a reference number allocated to Tara-Jane Metzler trading as Metsure Financial Services when it applied for a licence to conduct business as a financial services provider”, the FSB said.

“The registrar rejected Tara-Jane Metzler trading as Metsure Financial Services’ application to conduct business as a financial services provider. Instant Group SA is not authorised to use the FSP number 41456,” it said.

At the same time the FSB warned the public against people purporting to be from Creative Investments Options.

The FSB warned the public to act with caution when dealing with people purporting to be from “Creative Investments Options”. Creative Investments Options CC FSP 16399 was authorised in terms of the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act (FAIS Act) to render financial advice and intermediary services.

“The FSB received information that there is a person or persons contacting people, from a company named ‘Creative Investments Options’. These people contact prospective clients purporting to be from FSP 16399.

“These imposters offer people investments, promising them that they will receive 50 percent of their investment back in two weeks. We can confirm that there is an authorised financial services provider by the name of Creative Investment Options CC, FSP 16399; however, this FSP has confirmed that no connection exists between them and these impostors offering such investment returns. It is the FSB’s view that the above mentioned people are using the authorised financial services providers’ name without authorisation.

“The FSB again reminds consumers who wish to conduct financial services with an institution or person to check beforehand with the FSB on either the toll free number (0800-10-443) or on the website www.fsb.co.za as to whether or not such institution or person is authorised to render financial services,” the FSB said.

– African News Agency (ANA)