South Africa 10.2.2018 09:18 am

One killed, four injured in Durban bakkie crash

ANA

The vehicle crashed into barriers before overturning on the M4 southbound before the old airport in Durban.

A man died and four other people were injured when the bakkie they were travelling in veered out of control and crashed into barriers before overturning on the M4 southbound before the old airport in Durban in the early hours of Saturday morning, paramedics said.

Rescue Care paramedics arrived on the scene just after 2am to find a bakkie had rolled several times coming to a rest on its wheels, Rescue Care spokesman Garrith Jamieson said.

“The driver had sustained major injuries and there was nothing more paramedics could do for him and he was declared deceased on the scene. Four others had sustained various injuries and were stabilised on the scene before being transported to a nearby hospital for the further care that they required.”

At this stage the cause of the accident was unknown, Jamieson said.

– African News Agency (ANA)



