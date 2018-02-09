No arrest after attack on ANCWL leader’s house

No arrest has yet been made after the house of African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL) Kenneth Kaunda regional secretary Kedibone Chabalala was stoned and damaged, North West police said on Friday.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Adele Myburgh said a case of malicious damage to property was opened.

ANCWL provincial secretary Bridgette Tlhomelang said Chabalala’s home in Khuma township near Stilfontein was stoned on Wednesday morning around 2am.

She said unknown people threw stones, breaking windows in the process.

“We are concerned that in addition to the damage that these attackers have caused, they also left Cde Kedibone’s children traumatised.”

She said they suspect the incident was an act of intimidation relating to the regional conference planned for February 10.

The ANC in North West has set February 10, as the date for the regional conference in the Dr Kenneth Kaunda region. The regional conference for Bojanala was set to be held at the end of March and the Provincial General Council to elect the provincial secretary was planned for April.

The provincial secretary position was left vacant when Dakota Legoete was elected into the ANC National Executive Committee at the party’s national conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg, in December.

In 2012, the regional secretary of Kenneth Kaunda, Obuti Chika was gunned down a day before the ANC national conference in Mangaung.

– African News Agency (ANA)