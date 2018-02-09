Man, 18, arrested in police drug sting operation in Cape Town

An 18-year-old man was arrested after being found in the possession of 16 grams of dagga amounting to R2 400 in Lower Main Road, Woodstock, Cape Town.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said: “After careful planning and consideration, members attached to the Cape Town Cluster Task Team conducted an undercover operation. The so-called ‘deal’ took place in the vehicle of the suspect and 16g of hydro critical dagga, amounting to R2,400, was ‘bought’ from him.”

After buying the dagga, the officer signaled the rest of the team, who then moved in before the man could drive off.

“The Provincial Commissioner of the Western Cape, Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula, was pleased about the proactive approach to policing which succeeded in having an impact on the scourge of drugs,” Van Wyk said.

The suspect is facing charges of dealing in drugs, and will appear in the Cape Town Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.