Protesters threaten to torch Rustenburg Magistrates’ Court

Rustenburg was shut down on Friday as protesters threatened to burn down the Rustenburg Magistrates’ Court where 14 Nigerian nationals were appearing.

The court was hearing the bail application of the 14 men who are accused of public violence.

Protesters, mainly locals, want the Nigerians to be deported, rather than standing trial.

Shops were closed in Rustenburg and taxi were not operating amid fears of violence.

The Nigerian men are accused of public violence, for allegedly blocking the Rustenburg Police Station on January 21, this after they claimed they went to the police station after they had been attacked but had received no help from the police.

On the same day, some of them allegedly launched revenge attacks on locals in Rustenburg Noord and Waterval, damaging three cars, and assaulting and robbing people.

This came after taxi drivers spearheaded a “raid” on houses suspected of operating as brothels and drug dens. Eight guesthouses owned by Nigerians were torched in that raid.

– African News Agency (ANA)

