ANC top six cancels public engagements

The African National Congress (ANC) top six leaders have cancelled all public engagements for Friday, the ruling party confirmed, after a week of negotiations to persuade President Jacob Zuma to leave office.

“They have cancelled their engagements,” ANC communications manager Khusela Sangoni said, but declined to comment on suggestions that the National Working Committee were gathering for an urgent meeting.

Sangoni and other party sources confirmed that its secretary-general Ace Magashule, who is a Zuma supporter, had left Cape Town for Johannesburg.

“Yes, he has left,” she said.

Zuma and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, who now leads the ANC, had been meeting throughout the week in Cape Town, and it is here that ANC leaders, including Magashule, were set to attend a raft of events related to the centenary celebrations for former president Nelson Mandela.

ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu in the meantime confirmed that Ramaphosa addressed the party’s parliamentary caucus on Thursday.

He declined to say what was discussed. This came after the ANC issued statements denying that Ramaphosa, now ANC president, told MPs Zuma would quit within days, and would not be granted immunity from prosecution on corruption charges.

– African News Agency

