South Africa 9.2.2018 09:32 am

Numsa members picket at Eskom in Bloemfontein

ANA
Striking National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) members hold placards during a picket, 02 July 2014, outside the Eskom offices in Sunninghill Johannesburg. Numsa members are demanding 12 percent wage increase and R1000 housing allowance. Picture: Alaister Russell

Striking National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) members hold placards during a picket, 02 July 2014, outside the Eskom offices in Sunninghill Johannesburg. Numsa members are demanding 12 percent wage increase and R1000 housing allowance. Picture: Alaister Russell

They will be picketing against victimisation and unsafe working conditions at the plant.

Disgruntled members of the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) employed at Eskom in Bloemfontein say they will picket against unsafe working conditions on Friday.

“Members of Numsa in Bloemfontein are fed up with Eskom management at the Eskom Customer Network Centre in Bloemfontein. They will be picketing against victimisation and unsafe working conditions at the plant,” said Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, Numsa acting national spokesperson.

 – African News Agency (ANA)

Immunity for Zuma not on the table, says Ramaphosa

