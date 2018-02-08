Former police boss Phahlane in the dock for graft, released on R10k bail

Disgraced former acting national commissioner of the South African Police Service Lieutenant-General Khomotso Phahlane, his wife, Brigadier Beauty Phahlane, and a Pretoria businessman Durand Snymand were on Thursday released on R10 000 bail each.

The trio appeared in the Commercial Crimes Court on six charges of corruption, amounting to R900 000.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.