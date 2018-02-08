Former police boss Phahlane in the dock for graft, released on R10k bail
ANA
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – JUNE 14: Former Acting National Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane opens up about his recent beauty spa attack during an interview on June 14, 2016 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Phahlane says when the two gunmen confronted him, like a policeman, he had to defend himself. (Photo by Gallo Images / Beeld / Lisa Hnatowicz)
The trio appeared in the Commercial Crimes Court on six charges of corruption.
Disgraced former acting national commissioner of the South African Police Service Lieutenant-General Khomotso Phahlane, his wife, Brigadier Beauty Phahlane, and a Pretoria businessman Durand Snymand were on Thursday released on R10 000 bail each.
The trio appeared in the Commercial Crimes Court on six charges of corruption, amounting to R900 000.
– African News Agency (ANA)
Tshwane metro cop shot dead, City sends condolences
For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.