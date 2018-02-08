 
South Africa 8.2.2018

Sibanye-Stillwater says it got approval for DRDGOLD deal

The Sibanye-Stillwater mining company said a massive power outage had prevented lifts from bringing miners to the surface at the Beatrix gold mine, near the city of Welkom

Sibanye-Stillwater shall inform the Commission of its decision within 20 business days of exercising the call option.

Sibanye-Stillwater said on Thursday it had received approval from South African competition authorities to exchange selected assets for about 265 million newly issued DRDGOLD shares and be granted a call option to subscribe for the option shares  so as to attain a 50.1 percent shareholding in DRDGOLD.

“Should Sibanye-Stillwater elect to exercise the call option within a period of 24 months from the approval date … Sibanye-Stillwater shall inform the Commission of its decision within 20 business days of exercising the call option,” it said in a statement.

