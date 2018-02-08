Sibanye-Stillwater says it got approval for DRDGOLD deal

Sibanye-Stillwater said on Thursday it had received approval from South African competition authorities to exchange selected assets for about 265 million newly issued DRDGOLD shares and be granted a call option to subscribe for the option shares so as to attain a 50.1 percent shareholding in DRDGOLD.

“Should Sibanye-Stillwater elect to exercise the call option within a period of 24 months from the approval date … Sibanye-Stillwater shall inform the Commission of its decision within 20 business days of exercising the call option,” it said in a statement.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.