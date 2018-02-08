Injured Greek crewman rescued in Richards Bay – NSRI

A Greek crewman, who had suffered a head injury while working onboard the Bulk Carrier Esperier, has been rescued by the Richards Bay NSRI.

Norman Rautenbach, NSRI Richards Bay duty coxswain, on Wednesday evening said the rescue was launched after the Bulk Carrier Esperier had turned around, and was heading back towards Port because a Greek crewman, aged in his mid-40s, had suffered a serious head injury.

“We launched our sea rescue craft Spirit of Round Table II, accompanied by an ICE ambulance service rescue paramedic, and on arrival on the scene, four nautical miles off-shore of Richards Bay, at Anchorage,” said Rautenbach.

“We sent an NSRI rescue swimmer, an NSRI rescue technician and the ICE rescue paramedic onboard and the patient was stabilised by the paramedic while we set up a technical extrication device.”

Rautenbach said the patient was transferred “on to our sea rescue craft secured into a bosuns bag”. Medical treatment continued onboard the sea rescue craft as the injured crewman was brought into the Port of Richards Bay.

He was taken to hospital by an ICE ambulance in a “serious but stable condition and we have wished him a speedy recovery”.

– African News Agency (ANA)



