Report into hate crimes and discrimination in SA to be released Thursday

The Hate Crimes Working Group (HCWG) will on Thursday release its five-year report into hate crimes and discrimination in South Africa on Thursday, with a documented 945 cases.

The study, to be released in Johannesburg, is said to the most in-depth view of hate crimes in the country to date.

Researchers Juan Nel and Yolanda Mitchell will present a summary of the report that will highlight the nature of hate crime and the impact it has on the victim, the victim’s family and the broader community.

The pair will also discuss their recommendations in terms of monitoring, preventing and responding to hate crime.

The HCWG is a multi-sectoral network of civil society organisations that cover a cross-section of vulnerable sectors and people at risk of becoming victims of prejudice-motivated attacks.

– African News Agency (ANA)