 
menu
South Africa 7.2.2018 08:35 pm

Report into hate crimes and discrimination in SA to be released Thursday

ANA
Judge said the injuries on the kids did not fall out of the air. Picture: Germiston City News.

Judge said the injuries on the kids did not fall out of the air. Picture: Germiston City News.

The study, to be released in Johannesburg, is said to the most in-depth view of hate crimes in the country to date.

The Hate Crimes Working Group (HCWG) will on Thursday release its five-year report into hate crimes and discrimination in South Africa on Thursday, with a documented 945 cases.

The study, to be released in Johannesburg, is said to the most in-depth view of hate crimes in the country to date.

Researchers Juan Nel and Yolanda Mitchell will present a summary of the report that will highlight the nature of hate crime and the impact it has on the victim, the victim’s family and the broader community.

The pair will also discuss their recommendations in terms of monitoring, preventing and responding to hate crime.

The HCWG is a multi-sectoral network of civil society organisations that cover a cross-section of vulnerable sectors and people at risk of becoming victims of prejudice-motivated attacks.

– African News Agency (ANA)

No racial discrimination in Ekurhuleni’s appointments – Masina

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.


hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 4 NO 1 QUAKESHAKE

VALUE BET

RACE 9 NO 10 BELUGA BERRY

RACE MEETING

07 February 2018 Greyville

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.