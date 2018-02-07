Mpumalanga MEC intervenes in alleged shoddy state of military veterans’ houses

Mpumalanga MEC for Human Settlements Speedy Mashilo said on Wednesday he was looking into to the alleged shoddy state of houses allocated to military veterans and other residents of Siyanqoba Village near eMalahleni by his department last year.

Mashilo told the African News Agency (ANA) that he has received complaints from some of the beneficiaries of the houses in the village about the bad state of their units.

“There is a crack on the wall of one house and another crack on the roof of another house,” said Mashilo.

“I have sent a contractor to the village to fix the problems. I cannot speculate on what could be the cause of the damages. We will make our views known after receiving a report from the contractor, but I will be very disappointed if the report shows that the damages were as a result of poor workmanship.”

Beneficiary Solomon Masango said the mud that joined the tiles together on the roof of his house slowly fell away whenever it rained, causing a leak into the house. He said rain water also leaked into his house through the bottom part of his bedroom window.

“My bed and other furniture are always wet, and I don’t have money to fix these problems,” said Masango.

“It seems people who worked on this roof and windows did shoddy work. Some of the walls of this house have many holes caused by rain water, which makes me suspect that the builders did not use enough cement.”

Another beneficiary, 71-year-old Anna Nkosi, said water always leaked out through the bottom part of the bath in her house and added that her kitchen sink has never been functional.

“The leak from the bath started a few days after I moved into this house in November last year,” said Nkosi who only claimed to be a veteran member of the African National Congress (ANC).

“I have never used my sink because water also leaks out through its pipes. I survive on the old-age grant and cannot afford plumbing services.”

– African News Agency (ANA)