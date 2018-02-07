 
menu
South Africa 7.2.2018 08:21 pm

Safety workers in Garden Route say they were fired

ANA

Many of the group had been working for the municipality as part of the Extended Public Works Programme since 2013.

 

About 60 Bitou law enforcement officers and firefighters on Wednesday claimed they had lost their jobs after being informed by the local municipality that their contracts, which were due to expire in June, had been terminated with immediate effect.

The group, who gathered at the Piesang Valley Community Hall on Wednesday after hearing the news, said they were shocked. One of the affected workers, Bitou law enforcement officer Neil Cupido, said they were told on Tuesday evening to attend a meeting at the local council chambers where they were informed of their fate.

He said that they had been told their contracts, which commenced in November and were set to expire on June 30, had been ended due to financial reasons.

Cupido said that there had been no prior notice and they were yet to receive termination letters.

Many of the group had been working for the municipality as part of the Extended Public Works Programme since 2013.

Sacked law enforcement officer TK Gqabi, who was hailed a hero over the past week for his role in tracking down a murder and rape suspect, said without the EPWP workers there would be a major shortage of hands to deal with public safety effectively.

He added that there were only about 10 permanently employed law enforcement officers, including learner officers and management, within the municipality.

Firefighter Mandla Speelman said the termination of their contracts felt like a slap in the face and might be illegal, as there had been no warning.

The Bitou Municipality was contacted for comment but did not respond by the time of publications. The contract workers said they have contacted their respective unions and would take the matter further.

– African News Agency (ANA)

Swine flu confirmed along Garden Route

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.
Related Stories
New zip line for Garden Route 16.2.2017
Red tide threatens Garden Route 14.12.2015
Garden Route a final rally fling 13.11.2013


hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 4 NO 1 QUAKESHAKE

VALUE BET

RACE 9 NO 10 BELUGA BERRY

RACE MEETING

07 February 2018 Greyville

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.