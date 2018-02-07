No end in sight for Zuma as he gears up for Ubuntu Awards

President Jacob Zuma looks set to remain in office for a while longer as he plans to attend the annual Ubuntu Awards ceremony.

Zuma’s fate was expected to be decided today after reports emerged that the president and ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa struck a deal that would see Zuma vacate office.

However, in an unprecedented move Tuesday evening, the ANC postponed Wednesday’s meeting of its powerful national executive committee (NEC), which was expected to force Zuma to resign. The NEC meeting will now be held on February 17 and 18.

This signals good news for Zuma who will officiate the fourth annual Ubuntu Awards ceremony on February 10 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

The Ubuntu Awards was established in 2015 by the department of international relations and cooperation. The ceremony honours South Africans who are recognised as global ambassadors of the nation through actively and internationally promote a positive image of the country.

The theme of the awards this year is “Honouring Madiba; a global champion of human rights, peace and reconciliation”.

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.