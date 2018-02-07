Zuma to chair routine meetings of Cabinet committees

Amid rumours and reports of his imminent resignation president Jacob Zuma’s office said he would be chairing routine meetings of Cabinet committees as scheduled on Wednesday.

“The Cabinet committees sitting today include the Economic Sectors, Employment and Infrastructure Development (ESEID) and the International Cooperation, Trade and Security (ICTS),” said the Presidency in a statement released by Dr Bongani Ngqulunga.

He also said a routine Cabinet meeting will take place next week.

Speculation has been rife that Zuma would resign or be forced to so by his ruling African National Congress, which says it having positive engagements with the president regarding the transition of power.

– African News Agency (ANA)

