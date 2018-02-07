24 people injured in Joburg taxi collision

Twenty-four people, 22 of whom were children, were injured Wednesday morning, after a taxi and light motor vehicle collided on Maraisburg Road in Newclare, west of Johannesburg, ER24 said in a statement.

Spokesperson Russel Meiring said when paramedics arrived, community members were removing children from the taxi wreck.

Two adults from the light motor vehicle and one child from the taxi sustained serious injuries. “Twenty-one other children from the taxi had sustained minor to moderate injuries,” said Meiring.

Paramedics treated the injured before those seriously hurt were taken to a hospital.

Local authorities were on the scene. They are investigating the cause of the crash.

– African News Agency (ANA)

