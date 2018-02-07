Two mineworkers trapped underground at Sibanye’s Ikamva Shaft

Sibanye-Stillwater on Wednesday said two workers were trapped underground at Ikamva Shaft at its Kloof gold mine, south of Johannesburg, following fall of ground in the early hours of Wednesday.

In a statement, Sibanye head of investor relations James Wellsted said rescue efforts were already under way.

“Sibanye-Stillwater regretfully confirms that, following a fall of ground at its Kloof mine, possibly linked to a nearby seismic event, two employees have been trapped underground,” Wellsted said.

“Rescue personnel were immediately deployed, and efforts are under way to locate and free the two employees.”

Located on the West Rand, some 60km south-west of Johannesburg, the Kloof 0peration is a complex of intermediate to ultra-deep-level mines at depths of between 1,300m and 3,350m below surface.

The department of mineral resources (DMR) said on its Twitter page that Sibanye had already notified it about the incident and its inspectors were on the scene.

“The department has received an accident notification from Sibanye Stillwater’s Ikamva Shaft in Gauteng, following seismic activity. Two workers trapped underground. The department’s inspectors are on site assisting with the rescue operation. Updates to follow,” the DMR said.

Last week, 955 workers were rescued underground at Sibanye’s Beatrix gold mine in Welkom, Free State, after being trapped underground for two nights following power failure at the mine as a result of a severe storm.

At the Mining Indaba in Cape Town on Tuesday, deputy minister of DMR Godfrey Oliphant, said that the department was happy that there were no fatalities at the Beatrix mine but “we still expect a full report from the mine because health and safety is our daily operation.”.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.