KZN education in danger of collapse, HoD tells Scopa

The KwaZulu-Natal education system is at the risk of collapsing if it does not get funds to fill crucial vacant posts, said the head of department Dr. Enoch Nzama after department officials got a grilling from the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) at the KZN legislature on Tuesday.

Committee members expressed reservations about a string of resolutions which had not been attended to including; punishing department officials that were doing work with other government departments, filling critical posts, especially at senior level and issuing penalties against officials who put the department in difficult position over irregular expenditure.

Scopa member Sipho Gcabashe said some of the resolutions dated back a number of years, indicating contempt for the committee.

“We have had these resolutions and all we are getting are general and vague answers, something needs to be done if the department is to experience a turnaround,” said Gcabashe.

Another committee member Sipho Nkosi accused the department of prioritising urban areas, and leaving rural schools and learners to suffer. He added that some posts had been left vacant for over five years, with some regional inspectors left with the responsibility of looking after two regions.

“Everyone knows that rural schools cover a vast area and to assign one senior official to look after two regions means that work will not be efficient. The treatment provided by the department in rural areas is equivalent to that of the apartheid government,” an emotional Nkosi told department officials.

The head of department conceded that they were battling to fill vacant posts while at the same time observing austerity measures undertaken by provincial government.

“It is not for the lack of trying, but it is a question of lack of capacity. We have been appealing for some posts to be filled but this has not happened. One day this department will collapse because vacancies remain in crucial positions,” said Nzama.

One such position is that of chief financial officer which has not been filled for more than 12 months, something that members took a dim view of.

According to the report from the Auditor General’s office the department incurred an irregular expenditure of R822 million in the 2016/17 financial year. In addition to this 269 officials failed to disclose their own interests or that of close family members, partners or associates in contracts amounting to R106 million.

Scopa members were insistent that such officials should be dealt with harshly by the department.

– African News Agency (ANA)

