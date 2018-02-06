Presidency denies talk of Zuma calling special Cabinet meeting

The Presidency moved swiftly on Tuesday to shoot down rumours that embattled head of state Jacob Zuma had summoned ministers to a special Cabinet meeting.

The rumours sparked talk of a possible Cabinet reshuffle by Zuma who faces a meeting of the ruling African National Congress’ national executive committee (NEC), the party’s highest decision-making body between conferences, on Wednesday in Cape Town, a day before the state of the nation address (Sona).

But in a statement, the presidency said that media reports that Zuma had summoned ministers to a special Cabinet meeting on Tuesday were not true.

“What is taking place today are routine meetings of Cabinet Committees which are scheduled months before. Cabinet had been in recess and resumed business last week with the Cabinet lekgotla. The meetings of Cabinet Committees take place on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays to process matters that will be taken to Cabinet. The committee meetings are attended by both Ministers and Deputy Ministers, while Cabinet meetings are attended by Ministers only.”

The presidency added that a routine Cabinet meeting would take place next week.

“There is nothing unusual or extraordinary about the meetings,” the statement added. “The schedule was finalised last year.”

Last week, the ANC top brass failed to persuade Zuma to resign, which led to the Monday NWC meeting which has now handed the matter back to the NEC.

– African News Agency

