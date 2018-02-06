 
menu
South Africa 6.2.2018 11:36 am

18 injured in Western Cape minibus taxi accident

ANA
A minibus taxi driver fled the scene of an accident in which one person died and three were injured when the taxi careened out of control and crashed into a wall in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni. Photo: ER24

A minibus taxi driver fled the scene of an accident in which one person died and three were injured when the taxi careened out of control and crashed into a wall in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni. Photo: ER24

The injured were treated before they were transported to various hospitals.

Eighteen people were injured Tuesday morning after their minibus taxi overturned along the R300, near the N2 turnoff in Mitchells Plain in the Western Cape, ER24 said.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said metro rescue services used “specialised equipment” to free those trapped under the taxi.

“Once freed, paramedics assessed the patients and found that eighteen had sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate. Fortunately, no fatalities were found on the scene.”

The injured were treated before they were taken to transported to various hospitals.

Local authorities were on the scene and were investigating the cause of the crash.

– African News Agency (ANA)

CPS might still be the social grants paymaster

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.



hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 5 NO 6 Torre Del Oro

VALUE BET

RACE 4 NO 2 Magicality

RACE MEETING

06 February 2018 Vaal Classic track

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.