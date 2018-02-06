18 injured in Western Cape minibus taxi accident

Eighteen people were injured Tuesday morning after their minibus taxi overturned along the R300, near the N2 turnoff in Mitchells Plain in the Western Cape, ER24 said.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said metro rescue services used “specialised equipment” to free those trapped under the taxi.

“Once freed, paramedics assessed the patients and found that eighteen had sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate. Fortunately, no fatalities were found on the scene.”

The injured were treated before they were taken to transported to various hospitals.

Local authorities were on the scene and were investigating the cause of the crash.

– African News Agency (ANA)

